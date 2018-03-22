Boston Joins Nationwide Inclusionary Housing Cohort

Boston will join with nine cities nationwide to create strategies to fight displacement and build inclusive cities.

The city was selected for the first cohort of the All-In Cities Anti-Displacement Policy Network . With support from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. and The Kresge Foundation, the network of 10 cities will work together over the next year to advance a range of strategies, including renter protections, community land trusts and community ownership models, commercial neighborhood stabilization, inclusionary zoning and other equitable development strategies.

“As leaders in their communities, the participants in this network are advancing strategies to halt the forces that are pushing low-income people and people of color out of cities, while creating the conditions for our cities and communities to thrive,” Angela Glover Blackwell, CEO of PolicyLink, said in a statement. “We hope this network will be an opportunity to sharpen these strategies, develop new and innovative ideas, and amplify what is working so that we can spread success across the nation.”

Each city has created teams of up to six local leaders, including local mayors and city councilmembers, senior city staff and community leaders. Boston’s team includes:

Darnell Johnson, regional coordinator, Right to the City Boston

Sheila Dillon, chief of housing and director, Department of Neighborhood Development, city of Boston

Lydia Edwards, District 1 city council member, city of Boston

Joe Kriesberg, president and CEO, Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations

Joyce Linehan, chief of policy and planning, Mayor’s Office, city of Boston

Dwaign Tyndal, executive director, Alternatives for Community and Environment

The other cities selected for the cohort are: Austin, Texas; Buffalo, New York; Denver, Colorado; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San José, California; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the twin cities of Minnesota, Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

