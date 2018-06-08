Boston Landing Residential Tower Names First Retail Tenant

A Maine burger purveyor that’s expanding its brick-and-mortar presence after getting its start as a summer food truck is the first retail tenant at Lantera, the 295-unit apartment tower at Boston Landing.

Mainely Burgers leased 2,134 square feet on the ground floor of the 125 Guest St. residential building, which opened in May.

Founded in 2012 by Babson College graduates and brothers Jack and Max Barber, the company opened its first permanent location at 704 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge’s Central Square in 2016.

NB Development and retail broker Graffito SP are leasing an additional 14,000 square feet in the Lantera building and 5,600 square feet at 40 Guest St., the Boston Celtics’ nearly completed training facility.

Previously announced retail tenants at Boston Landing include the New Balance Flagship store, Rail Stop Restaurant and Bar, NB Fitness Club, Kohi Coffee Co., Flatbread Brighton and Cambridge Naturals.

Tags: Boston Landing, Lantera, Mainely Burgers