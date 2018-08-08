Boston Man Charged with Money Laundering

A Boston man was arrested yesterday and charged in federal court in Boston with money laundering.

Juan Peguero, 28, was charged in an indictment with two counts of money laundering.

According to the indictment unsealed yesterday, on two occasions in 2015, Peguero transferred almost $500,000 worth of drug proceedsÂ â€“ over $398,000 in April and $90,000 in June.

The charge of money laundering provides for a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the laundered funds.

Tags: Drug Money, money laundering, U.S. District Court