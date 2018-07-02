Boston Man Sentenced for Robbing Five Banks

A Boston man was sentenced last week in federal court in Boston for robbing five banks in 2017.

Thomas W. Nee, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. to 92 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Nee plead guilty to five counts of bank robbery in September 2017. Nee’s federal sentence will begin after he completes a three-year state sentence he is currently serving.

Nee robbed five Boston banks of more than $8,200 between April and June 2017. The robberies occurred at Santander Bank on Commonwealth Avenue; Citizens Bank on Tremont Street; Century Bank on State Street; Randolph Savings Bank on School Street and at Eastern Bank on West Broadway. Nee committed each of the robberies by handing a teller a note demanding money.

