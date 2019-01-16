Boston Picks Jazz Club for Retail Space in City School Headquarters

Roxbury’s commercial heart is getting a new entertainment venue, a jazz club to be located in the Boston Public Schools’ headquarters building in Dudley Square.

During his State of the City speech on Tuesday night, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that city officials chose the JazzUrbane Cafe cafe from a slate of proposals to fill a 7,800-square-foot street-level space in the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building. In his speech, Walsh described the restaurant as “a place for families and friends to gather for community conversations, civic meetings, entertainment and so much more.”

“JazzUrbane Cafe is designed to bring neighbors together and celebrate through the shared love of food, art, and community in a warm and inviting venue,” JazzUrbane Cafe’s owner Bill Banfield said in a statement. “I’m grateful to Mayor Walsh and the city of Boston, and I am excited for the opportunity to create a truly unique experience in Roxbury, to bring back jazz to Dudley Square, and build an establishment that will become a destination for all residents and visitors.”

An announcement released by the city after the speech said the venue would offer live performances from internationally-renowned musicians and artists, as well as local performers, including theater and dance groups, in addition to civic gatherings. The announcement comes after neighborhood institution Haley House announced the extended closure of its beloved.

Located in the geographic center of Boston, Dudley Square contains over 150 businesses, representing retail demand by neighborhood residents of more than $610 million annually. The square is anchored by the commonwealth’s most heavily trafficked MBTA bus station, serving 35,000 people a day.

In addition to the recently completed Tropical Foods, development projects underway or in review include the over 300,000-square-foot mixed-use Guscott Rio Grande building at 2343-2345 Washington St. the mixed-use Tremont Crossing development and the Melnea Hotel and Residences, a 135 room hotel and residential apartment building with 8,000 square feet of retail space permitted.

