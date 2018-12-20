Boston Private Hires Former Credit Suisse Exec for Newly Created Corporate Strategy Role

Less than two months as the new CEO of Boston Private, Anthony DeChellis is bringing in one of his former Credit Suisse colleagues to lead expansion efforts at the company.

The bank announced this morning that it has hired Paul M. Simons as executive vice president and chief of corporate strategy and development, a newly created role at Boston Private. Simons will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans for growth at the company and will report DeChellis.

“I’m extremely pleased to have Paul join our team, as he has always exemplified the ability to inform and achieve strategic change,” DeChellis said in a statement. “Boston Private is poised for expansion and we’re looking forward to having Paul onboard to help lead the effort.”

Simons comes to Boston Private with more than 30 years of leadership experience and expertise across multiple aspects of financial services, including wealth management, private banking, family office, asset management, financial technology, investment banking and client relationship management.

From May 2017 to November 2018, Simons was managing director of Seaport Global Asset Management. Before that, he was the CEO of the fintech firm FusionIQ, where he led the creation of a digital investment and advanced data and analytics platform for investors, advisers and financial institutions.

From 2006 to 2011, Simons worked at Credit Suisse in a range of high-level positions including as managing director and co-head of Credit Suisse Private Banking USA, where he worked closely with DeChellis, who at the time served as CEO of Credit Suisse’s Private Bank Americas.

Tags: Boston Private, Chief of Corporate Strategy, Paul Simons