Boston Property Tax Deadline Delayed

Boston property owners will get an extra month’s reprieve on their property tax bills amid what’s shaping up to be an unemployment rate of 10 percent and waves of apartment and retail tenants asking for rent relief.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Monday afternoon the city had extended the due date for property tax bills until June 1 to give residents more flexibility during the ongoing public health crisis caused by COVID-19. Property tax bills were previously due May 1.

Walsh also announced the city is waiving interest on late property tax and motor vehicle excise tax payments until June 30 if the bill was originally due after March 10, meaning any resident who is facing a late fine for not paying their excise bill on time will have a grace period of no late fees until June 30.

“During this challenging time, our priority and focus is the health and safety of all those who live in Boston,” Walsh said in a statement. “Providing residents with more flexibility and options during this difficult time is crucial, and I encourage all residents to access the resources we have available.”