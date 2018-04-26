Boston Could See Rental Rate Hike of 1.4 Percent if Amazon Choses City for HQ2

Boston could see rents increase 1.4 percent if Amazon selects the city for its second headquarters, according to a new report from Zillow.

Zillow predicts the future housing market in Boston will respond in a similar way to Amazon’s presence as it has to other recent instances of worker inflow, like General Electric’s move to Boston.

Nashville, Denver and Los Angeles could experience the largest boost to local rents on top of that already anticipated, the report said. Toronto, Chicago and Indianapolis could see the most modest extra bumps to annual rent appreciation.

A panel of more than 100 housing experts recently surveyed by Zillow ranked Atlanta and Northern Virginia as the two most likely cities to be chosen for Amazon HQ2.

Tags: Amazon, Boston, rental rates