BPDA Approves Projects Creating 190 Affordable Housing Units

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) approved four new development projects at its July meeting: two in the South End, one in East Boston and one in South Boston.

These projects will create 870 residential units, 190 of them affordable housing units. They will also create 379 jobs, the BPDA said in a statement.

Since the beginning of 2018, 2,908 new housing units have been approved by the BPDA, with 585 of them being affordable housing units. The BPDA said in a statement it is making progress towards Boston Mayor Martin Walsh’s goal to increase affordable housing in the city.