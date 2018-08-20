BPDA Approves Seven New Development Projects

The Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) has approved seven new development projects in the South End, Allston, Brighton, South Boston, Jamaica Plain and East Boston. The projects will provide 223 residential units to the city, with 42 of them affordable housing. These developments will also create more than 4,000 jobs, according to a statement from the BPDA.

Below are the seven development projects approved:

Exchange South End, is a 1.6 million-square-foot property to house life science, technology and commercial space. The project will contribute $12.5 million in housing linkage funds to support affordable housing, and $2.5 million in jobs linkage funds to support job training and workforce development.

30 Penniman Rd. in Allston will bring affordable housing units to Penniman Park, with 46 residential condominiums in a new 7-story building. The approved project proposal also includes a contribution of $46,000 toward improvements and upgrades to Penniman Park.

90 Antwerp St. in Brighton will create 20 new units, with 12 being affordable housing. The project will have 10,000 square feet of publicly accessible open space.

40 Mount Hood Rd. in Brighton will transform an existing hotel into 151 residential units. The developer will also contribute $75,000 toward public realm improvements along Commonwealth Avenue and will contribute $25,000 to the city of Boston’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Parcel U in Jamaica Plain, a former 126,070-square-foot MBTA site, will bring 54 homeownership units and two new public parks to the area, according to a newly approved project change.

69 A St. in South Boston moves forward with project updates, creating 33,700 square feet of commercial space and 12,000 square feet of retail space to the three parcels of land.

187-191 & 211 Condor St. in East Boston was also approved, creating 21 homeownership units, new sidewalks and a financial contribution to local East Boston community organizations. The project has reduced the number of units, parking spaces and gross floor area in the project changes.

