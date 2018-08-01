Branch of Boston Public Library Opens after $2.4M in Development

The Parker Hill Branch of the Boston Public Library opened last weekend following a $2.4 million investment to improvements and repairs by the city of Boston’s Public Facilities Department and Boston Public Library. The project was also part of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s capital budget.

The year-long project included façade repairs, waterproofing and plasterwork, historic window replacements and interior painting. The building, located at 1497 Tremont St. in Mission Hill, first opened in 1931.

