Brazilian Man Admits to ATM Skimming in Boston and North Shore

A Brazilian national pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to charges of ATM skimming in the Boston area and North Shore.

Helisson Benazi de Souza pleaded guilty to a total of eight counts related to an ATM skimming operation:

One count of using counterfeit access devices (debit cards).

One count of possessing 15 or more counterfeit access devices (debit cards).

One count of illegal transactions with an access device (other persons’ debit cards).

Two counts of aggravated identity theft.

Three counts of possessing device-making equipment (ATM skimming devices).

Sentencing is scheduled for June 19, 2018.

Benazi de Souza was part of a scheme in which he stole the debit card information and personal identification numbers of account holders when they used their debit cards at ATMs. Benazi de Souza used cloned cards, and the corresponding PINs, to withdraw $43,000 from ATMs in the Metro Boston area in May 2017. He was arrested that same month.

