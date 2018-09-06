Bristol County Savings Bank Bulks up Retail Presence in Rhode Island

Taunton-based Bristol County Savings Bank has opened a new loan office in Warwick, Rhode Island.

The bank announced yesterday that the new office officially opened Tuesday and is located in suite 102 at 300 Jefferson Boulevard. Hasan Ali and Damon Arpin, loan officers at the bank, are based out of the new office and will assist businesses with a variety of banking needs from commercial loans and mortgages to cash management services.

“Over the past couple of years we have experienced particularly strong loan growth in Rhode Island to a point where it became a priority to open another loan office in the state,” John Silva, executive vice president of commercial lending for Bristol County Savings Bank, said in a statement. “We are excited about having a larger physical presence in central Rhode Island with this office and look forward to combining our brand of personal service with a process that is simple and streamlined to help our customers focus on building their businesses.”

The roughly $2.1 billion asset bank currently has one other branch in, Rhode Island, in Pawtucket, and a number of offices in Massachusetts along the Rhode Island border.

