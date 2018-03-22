Brokerage Launches Podcast with CRE Focus

NAI Hunneman in Boston has launched a new 30-minute podcast hosted by Director of Research Liz Berthelette.

“Real Talk CRE” will feature insights and candid conversations by the 12-year research director and economist, NAI Hunneman said this week.

“We’ll be taking a deeper dive into the economy, research in the media, biotech in Boston, the supposed retail apocalypse, and much more,” Berthelette said in a statement. “And our guest list includes some of the most influential minds in commercial real estate today.”

Schedule of upcoming episodes and guest profiles will be posted on the podcast’s Twitter feed @RealTalkCRE. Berthelette tweets at @liz_berthelette and comments on the Hunneman blog.

Tags: Liz Berthelette, NAI Hunneman, podcast