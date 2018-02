An eight-unit brownstone, complete with eight parking spaces in Brookline, has sold for $6.16 million.

The brick building is located at 1240 Beacon St.

The seller was represented by Mark Pearlstein and Adam Umina of Metro Realty in Brookline. The buyer was represented by Albert Bouchie of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Belmont.

