Brookline Investor Buys Rockland Property for $2.7M

May 2, 2018
346 Union St. Rockland

Brookline-based Newman Properties has acquired 346 Union St., a mixed-use building in Rockland, for $2.7 million.

Winchester Savings Bank provided acquisition financing. Marcus & Millichap’s Boston office represented the seller.

Known as the Rice Building, the property contains 20 apartments and three commercial units.

Newman Properties’ portfolio includes apartment complexes in Hyannis, Buzzards Bay, Plymouth, Abington and Whitman totaling more than 500 units.

