Brookline Investor Looks for South Shore Acquisitions

Brookline-based Newman Properties has acquired the 10-unit apartment complex at 10 North Ave. in Abington and sold the Colonial Arms Apartments in Framingham, both as part of 1031 exchanges.

The 36-unit Framingham property sold for $5.4 million after eight years under Newman Properties’ ownership. Winchester Savings Bank furnished a seven-year, fixed-rate mortgage for the $1.25 million Abington acquisition.

Newman Properties is seeking additional acquisitions on the South Shore, where it’s shifting its investment focus, owner Matthew Newman said in a statement.

Newman Properties currently owns more than 500 residential units along with commercial properties in Greater Boston, including condo conversions, value-add project and buy-and-hold investments. The company has bought and sold over $250 million in real estate in Greater Boston.

