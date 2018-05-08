Building Materials Co. Buys Stoughton Industrial Property

Woburn-based Stone Showcase of New England has acquired a 29,000-square-foot Stoughton property for a new distribution center.

The property at 1043 Turnpike St. sold for $2.1 million. David Skinner and James Stubblebine of The Stubblebine Co./CORFAC International represented seller 1043 Turnpike LLC and the buyer.

The property has 27-foot clear heights and includes three loading docks and 6,000 square feet of office space.

