Building Materials Supplier Acquires Stoughton Warehouse

Stone Showcase of New England has acquired 1043 Turnpike St. in Stoughton, a 27-foot clear height distribution facility, for $2.1 million.

The firm specializes in granite, marble and stone supplies for homes and offices. The property includes three loading docks and includes 6,000 square feet of office space.

David Skinner and James Stubblebine of The Stubblebine Co./CORFAC International represented both the seller, 1043 Turnpike LLC, as well as the buyer.

