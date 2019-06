A boutique hotel near Boston’s North Station has sold for $46.7 million, according to documents filed in the Suffolk Registry of Deeds.

The Kimpton Onyx Hotel at 155-157 Portland St. is a 59,000-square-foot, 9-story boutique hotel in Bulfinch Triangle. The transaction was financed in part with a $37.8 million mortgage from Citizens Bank.

The seller was an LLC controlled by Bethesda, Maryland-based LaSalle Hotel Properties. The buyer was an LLC controlled by Boylston Properties.