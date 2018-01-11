Buying More Affordable Than Renting in Half of US

A new rental affordability study has concluded that buying a median-priced home is more affordable than renting a three-bedroom property in 54 percent of 447 U.S. counties analyzed for the report.

The 2018 Rental Affordability Report, released today by ATTOM Data Solutions, curator of the nation’s largest multi-sourced property database, incorporated recently released fair market rent data for 2018 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, wage data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and public record sales deed data in 447 U.S. counties with sufficient home sales data.

“Although buying is still more affordable than renting in the majority of U.S. housing markets, that majority is shrinking as home price appreciation continues to outpace rental growth in most areas,” Daren Blomquist, vice president at ATTOM Data Solutions, said in a statement. “Renting has clearly become the lesser of two housing affordability evils in many major population centers, with renting more affordable than buying in 76 percent of counties that have a population of 1 million or more. And when broken down by population rather than number of markets, this data shows that the majority of the U.S. population – 64 percent – live in markets that are more affordable to rent than to buy.”

Renting is more affordable than buying a home in the nation’s 14 most populated counties and in 30 of 39 counties with a population of 1 million or more — including Los Angeles County, California; Cook County (Chicago), Illinois; Harris County (Houston), Texas; Maricopa County (Phoenix), Arizona; and San Diego County, California.

Other markets with a population of more than 1 million where it is more affordable to rent than to buy a home included counties in Miami, New York City, Seattle, Las Vegas, San Jose, San Francisco and Boston.

Among the 39 U.S. counties analyzed in the report with a population of 1 million or more, the nine where it is more affordable to buy a home than rent were Tarrant County (Dallas), Texas; Broward County (Miami), Florida; Bexar County (San Antonio) Texas; Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan; Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania; Hillsborough County (Tampa-St. Petersburg), Florida; Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Ohio; Allegheny County (Pittsburgh), Pennsylvania; and Saint Louis County, Missouri.

The report shows that renting a three-bedroom property requires an average of 38.8 percent of weekly wages across the 447 counties analyzed for the report.

The least affordable markets for renting were Marin County, California (79.5 percent of average wages to rent); Spotsylvania County (Washington, D.C. area), Virginia (75.5 percent); Honolulu County, Hawaii (71.9 percent); Sonoma County (Santa Rosa area), California (67.6 percent); and Kings County, New York (67.4 percent).

The most affordable markets for renting were Madison County (Huntsville), Alabama (22.3 percent of average wages to rent); Tazewell County (Peoria), Illinois (23.6 percent); Greene County (Dayton), Ohio (24.1 percent); Sullivan County (Kingsport-Bristol), Tennessee (24.2 percent); and Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), Ohio (24.8 percent).

Average fair market rents rose faster than average weekly wages in 266 of the 447 counties analyzed in the report (60 percent), including Los Angeles County, California; Cook County, Illinois; Harris County, Texas; Maricopa County, Arizona; and San Diego County, California.

Average weekly wages rose faster than average fair market rents in 181 of the 447 counties analyzed in the report (40 percent), including King County (Seattle), Washington; Clark County (Las Vegas), Nevada; Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas; Middlesex County (Boston), Massachusetts; and Suffolk County (Long Island), New York.

Median home prices rose faster than average fair market rents in 263 of the 447 counties analyzed in the report, including Los Angeles County, California; Cook County, Illinois; San Diego County, California; Orange County, California; and Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Average fair market rents rose faster than median home prices in 184 of the 447 counties analyzed in the report (40 percent), including Harris County (Houston), Texas; Maricopa County (Phoenix), Arizona; Kings County (Brooklyn), New York; Queens County, New York; and Tarrant County, Texas in the Dallas metro area.