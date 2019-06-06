Caffe Nero Coming to Burlington Mall Expansion

Upscale coffeehouse Caffe Nero will open in September at The Village at Burlington Mall, part of the first phase of the mall’s expansion to accommodate new restaurant tenants.

Owner Simon Property Group is developing the restaurant complex in two phases, with the first phase replacing the former Sears Automotive outbuilding at the mall property with fast-casual and sitdown restaurants, including some with outdoor seating.

Additional tenants will be announced later this year, Simon Property Group said. The second phase is scheduled to open in 2020 at the former Sears space inside the mall and a portion of the parking lot, including a park for events and community program.

“Burlington Mall has been an iconic shopping and dining destination in Massachusetts and throughout New England and The Village at Burlington Mall will only enhance our shopper’s experience,” Mall General Manager Justin Feldhouse said in a statement.