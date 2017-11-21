Cambridge College Settles Into Hood Park Campus

Bridgewater-based Callahan Construction Managers has completed buildout of Cambridge College’s new campus at Hood Business Park in Charlestown.

Designed by Wilson Architects, the project included a 108,000-square-foot tenant fitout for classrooms, labs, meeting rooms, offices, studies and lounges.

Cambridge College’s move consolidates four locations into a single campus near the MBTA’s Sullivan Square station. The lease brought Hood Business Park’s office space to 100 percent occupancy.

Hood Business Park owner Catamount Management Corp. of Lynnfield recently broke ground on the first residential project at the 20-acre former dairy plant, a 177-unit apartment building at 480 Rutherford Ave. Catamount notified the Boston Planning and Development Agency of plans for a 775-space parking garage and 75,000 square feet of restaurant and entertainment space on Nov. 14.

