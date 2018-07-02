Cambridge Conversion Project Recognized as Preservation Model

The Cambridge Heatlh and Human Services department’s conversion of 859 Massachusetts Ave. in Cambridge into a 10-unit emergency shelter was given a 2018 Preservation Award from the Cambridge Historical Commission.

Originally constructed in 1885, the structure was used as office space before falling into disrepair. Cambridge-based HMFH Architects designed the renovation project, demolishing the interior down to studs and structural beams to reconfigure the space for family-sized shelter units designed to accommodate an adult and up to two children needing temporary housing, with shared kitchen and dining areas on each floor. The shelter is managed by the Cambridge YWCA.

The project complies with Cambridge’s net-zero energy standards including generation of renewable energy on-site in the form of solar panels, high-efficiency mechanical systems that minimize heating and cooling requirements and high efficiency windows and doors.

“The restoration and reuse design of 859 Massachusetts Ave. is an inspiring example of community-wide dedication to both preserving history and caring for the future,” Charles Sullivan, executive director of the Cambridge Historical Commission, said in a statement.

Tags: Cambridge Historical Commission, Cambridge YWCA, HFMH Architects