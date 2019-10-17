Cambridge Medical-Office Building Sells for $57.5M

A medical and office building near the Watertown-Cambridge line has sold for $57.5 million, according to documents on file at the Middlesex South Registry of Deeds.

The Davis Cos.-owned 3-story, 137,061-square-foot building at 625 Mount Auburn St. sold to an LLC jointly controlled by Dallas-based Paradigm Advisors and Boston-based North Colony Asset Management.

The building is assessed at $34.3 million and last sold in 2017 for $44 million, according to city records.

Tenants include doctors’ offices affiliated with Mt. Auburn Hospital and artificial intelligence software firm Charles River Analytics