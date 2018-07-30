Cambridge Startup Expands at One Design Center

A Cambridge-based hair care products manufacturer has leased nearly 28,000 square feet at South Boston’s One Design Center for its new headquarters.

Living Proof, currently located at 301 Binney St., will expand its lab space for product testing within the 1.4-million-square-foot Innovation and Design Building.

Cushman and Wakefield’s John Boyle and Chris Walsh represented Living Proof in the lease transaction. JLL’s Kelly Lockberg and Ryan Enright represented ownership Jamestown. Cushman and Wakefield will provide project management services and SGA is the architect for the tenant buildout.

