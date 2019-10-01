Cape Cod 5 Names Talerman and Burke Co-Presidents

Cape Cod 5 chair and CEO Dorothy Savarese is promoting Robert Talerman and Matthew Burke, making them co-presidents of the bank.

“This organizational realignment provides professional growth opportunity for these outstanding leaders, as well as other members of our senior team. With the full support of the entire board, these promotions are a natural evolution of our executive team, as our institution has grown significantly in size, scale and complexity,” Savarese said in a statement. “I commend Matt, Bert and all of our employees for their continued dedication and service to Cape Cod 5’s mission of enriching lives – those of our customers, communities and employees.”

Talerman, who joined Cape Cod 5 in 2007, will oversee all customer-facing areas, including commercial, residential and consumer lending; banking services; and wealth management services. Burke joined the bank in 2012 and will have oversight of accounting and finance, data analytics, information technology management, digital, project management, strategic support and facilities.

Savarese will continue as CEO and chair of Cape Cod 5. In addition to leading strategy and oversight for all areas of the bank, she will maintain direct management of the executives in the areas of human resources, training and development, marketing, corporate communications, community engagement, information security, risk management, fraud prevention, legal and governance.