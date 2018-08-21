Cape Cod 5 to Open New Banking Center in Provincetown

Cape Cod 5 recently purchased a property in Provincetown that will be converted into a full-service banking center. The bank anticipates a spring 2019 opening.

The banking center will provide local residents retail banking, residential lending, wealth management and business banking services. The new office will be staffed by residents of the Provincetown area, according to Cape Cod 5.

The property, at 2 Harry Kemp Way is Cape Cod 5’s first full-service baking center in Provincetown; the bank has had a lending and wealth management office there since 2014.

“Our team has been deeply involved in Provincetown and, with this new location, we are expanding our long-standing commitment to serving this community,” Dorothy A. Savarese, president and CEO of Cape Cod 5, said in a statement.

Tags: 2019, Business Banking, Cape Cod 5, Provincetown, residential lending, retail banking, Wealth Management