Cape Cod Five Grows in the Vineyard

Cape Cod Five will open a branch in Edgartown at Post Office Square on the Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in early summer 2018.

Cape Cod Five anticipates hiring four to six staff members at the new Edgartown location.

“We truly appreciate the trust our many Martha’s Vineyard customers place in us. We look forward to the opportunity to continue making a positive difference in the lives of our customers and the Vineyard community,” Richard Leonard, Cape Cod Five regional president, said in a statement.

This expansion into Edgartown will be the bank’s second branch on Martha’s Vineyard. It’s a burgeoning time for the bank, as it recently broke ground on its new $45 million headquarters in Hyannis.

Tags: Cape Cod Five, Edgartown, Martha's Vineyard