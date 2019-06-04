CBRE Hires Three Top Execs from Cushman & Wakefield

Three senior leaders from Cushman & Wakefield’s Greater Boston office have jumped ship to join CBRE’s New England team.

Joe Fallon, Brian Hines and Chuck O’Connor will all be vice chairmen at CBRE. The team recently worked at Cushman & Wakefield and have each been awarded Commercial Broker of the Year by the Greater Boston Real Estate Board.

The trio has operated as partners since 1988. Their first firm, Fallon Hines & O’Connor, was acquired by Trammell Crow Company in 1998. They launched FHO Partners in 2007, which was sold to Cassidy Turley in 2011. They became part of Cushman & Wakefield in 2016, when TPG Capital acquired and brought together Cassidy Turley, DTZ and Cushman & Wakefield.

At CBRE, Fallon will focus on the Cambridge office and life sciences markets, Hines will focus on the suburban office market and O’Connor will focus on leasing in the Downtown Boston market.

“We are excited to welcome Joe, Brian and Chuck to the CBRE team in Boston. Their exceptional reputation, client-first work ethic and market expertise are a natural fit for our firm,” CBRE Northeast Division President Matthew Van Buren said in a statement. “They will strengthen our existing client relationships and collaborative culture.”

“We are thrilled to be joining what is widely regarded as the best real estate firm globally, as well as here in the metro Boston area,” Fallon said in a statement. “Our approach has always been about teamwork. The Boston CBRE team epitomizes this approach and we look forward to best serving our clients.”