CCUA Taps Interim CEO as Search for Permanent Leader Continues

The Cooperative Credit Union Association, which represents credit unions in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Delaware, has appointed an interim president and CEO as it continues to search for the right candidate to fill the vacancy permanently.

The organization on Friday tapped Bernie Winne, president and CEO of Boston Firefighters Credit Union, and a member of CCUA’s board of directors, to lead the organization until the CCUA makes an official hire.

“Bernie’s leadership ensures the smooth continuity of all the programs and services that the association delivers to its members each and every day,” CCUA Board Chair Ellen Ford said in a statement. “The board is grateful to Bernie for agreeing to devote his time and expertise to support the association, its members and staff as interim CEO.”

In August, the CCUA’s former long time president and CEO Paul Gentile announced that he would be leaving the CCUA to become president and CEO of Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck Employees Federal Credit Union.

The CCUA announced in October that Sarah Vega would be hired for the top role. As the chief of staff and senior policy advisor to NCUA Board Chairman J. Mark McWatters, Vega came with an impressive resume.

But Vega informed the CCUA at the last minute that she would be maintaining her role as chief of staff with McWatters, again leaving the CCUA without a leader.

Winne, a credit union veteran of more than 35 years, was appointed to the association’s top spot by CCUA‘s board at a recent executive meeting.

“I’m both thrilled and honored to support the team at CCUA in their ongoing commitment to deliver both value and service to the Association’s many members,” Winne said in a statement. “I’m also grateful to the board of directors at BFCU and my management team for supporting me as I endeavor to give my best efforts to both organizations that I greatly value.”

Winne went on to note that while the search for a new CEO headed by Mark Sievewright moves swiftly ahead, members can rest assured that CCUA‘s educational programs, advocacy efforts, community outreach on behalf of seniors and planning for a new and upcoming trade show, CU Marketplace Experience, will maintain an unabated and consistent pace.

