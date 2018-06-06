Census Asks Biz to Report Sales, Payroll Data by June 12

The federal government is calling on businesses across the country to report 2017 year-end sales or revenue, employment and payroll information by next week as part of an economic census conducted every five years.

The Census Bureau on Tuesday said it is collecting data for about 3.7 million business locations and began notifying businesses by mail last month with instructions on how to complete the survey online. It’s the first time that the Census Bureau has conducted the survey almost entirely online.

“The economic census serves as the most comprehensive source of data related to business activity and serves as the foundation for the measurement of U.S. businesses and their economic impact,” according to the bureau, which plans to release a first data set in September 2019 and all the data by December 2021.

