CFPB Unveils Digital Tools for HMDA Changes

With amendments to the to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act now in effect, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released two new digital tools to help financial institutions comply.

One is the rate spread calculator, which generates the spread between the annual percentage rate and a survey-based estimate of APRs currently offered on prime mortgage loans of a comparable type.

The second is the check digital tool, which generates a two character check digit when a legal entity identifier and loan or application ID is entered. The second is to validate that a check digit is calculated correctly for any complete universal loan identifier entered.

First enacted in 1975, HMDA requires certain financial institutions to provide mortgage data to the public. When Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010 and created the CFPB, the bill directed the CFPB to expand the HMDA data set.

In addition to requiring more data points, most of the new HMDA requirements affect home equity lines of credit and establish transactional thresholds for coverage.

