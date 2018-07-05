Chamber Chiefs Press for More Renewable Energy

Citing potential economic benefits, the heads of 10 local chambers of commerce are calling on lawmakers to boost the state’s commitment to renewable energy.

The business group leaders sent a letter to House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Harriette Chandler on June 29, asking them to support an increase in the renewable portfolio standard as they pass bills during the final months of the two-year legislative session.

The Senate on June 14 unanimously passed a bill that aims to ramp up the state’s conversion to clean energy by increasing the amount of power utilities would need to buy under the renewable portfolio standard from an additional 1 percent annually to an additional 3 percent.

Rep. Thomas Golden, House chair of the Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy Committee, said in June that he expected the House would act on the issue and “come to some type of agreement” with the Senate this session. “Not only will an increase in renewable energy diversify our energy mix which will help make our businesses more resilient to extreme weather and less vulnerable to electricity price hikes, but it will also send the right market signal to clean energy industries, such as solar, energy storage and offshore wind, that the commonwealth is the place to invest,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by Jeannie Hebert of the Blackstone Valley Chamber, Kimberly Coroa Moniz of the Bristol County Chamber, Ken Riehl of the Cape Ann Chamber, Wendy Northcross of the Cape Cod Chamber, Marie Oliva of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber, Chris Cooney of the Metro South Chamber, Thomas O’Rourke of the Neponset Valley Chamber, Noelle Pina of the Orleans Chamber, Rick Kidder of the SouthCoast Chamber and Jack Lank of the United Regional Chamber. The House has not yet taken up energy legislation and adjourned for the week on Thursday morning.

