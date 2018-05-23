Chase Launches Credit Card Targeting Small Business Owners

The newest product from Chase is likely to catch the eye of small business owners.

The company yesterday released Ink Business Unlimited, a new credit card that gives small business owners unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on purchases with no special categories, no annual fees and no minimum balance to redeem rewards. The card is also offering a $500 bonus cash back after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

The company said the card was inspired by hundreds of conversations with business owners that are looking for ways to simplify what they can, so they can increase productivity and efficiency to grow their business. In fact, one in four small business leaders cite increasing productivity as a top three business challenge, according to the Chase Small Business Leaders Outlook.

“Small business owners today are hyper-focused on growing their business and eliminating distractions,” Catherine Hogan, president of Chase Branded Cards, said in a statement. “We are providing a tool that helps manage cash flow and expenses, in a straightforward way that matches their working style.”

To help small business owners with expert advice on productivity and making the most of their business, Chase Ink is joining forces with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Hawk will share his insights during a “Get Productive with Tony Hawk” Facebook live stream on May 30 from New York.

“When I reflect on my professional skateboarding and business accomplishments, none of it would be possible without a focused commitment to productivity,” Hawk said in a statement. “It’s why I am so excited to share my experience with other small business owners.”

The new card rounds out the Ink portfolio, along with Ink Business Preferred and Ink Business Cash. Each offers different options that meet the demands of today’s business owners.

Tags: Chase, Credit Card, Small Business Owner