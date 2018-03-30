Children’s Party Venue to Open in Woburn

Indoor inflatable playground franchise Jump On In has leased 11,300 square feet for a new party and entertainment center at 233 West Cummings Park in Woburn that will open in mid-April.

The new location replaces a former franchise on Wildwood Avenue. Cummings Properties’ architectural team and in-house construction team are facilitating the move. Features include inflatable slides, play structures, a rock wall, private party rooms and a “Ninja warrior” obstacle course.

Tags: Cummings Properties, Jump On In, Woburn