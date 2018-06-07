Cities Band Together for Clean Energy

Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles have joined Boston and other cities in an initiative to procure renewable energy on a massive scale, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Thursday at a climate summit.

At the International Mayors Climate Summit in Boston, Walsh urged other mayors to join the initiative, which will compile energy demand data from participating cities and ask energy developers for price estimates for renewable energy projects.

“This is an opportunity to make a major impact,” Walsh told attendees at the conference held at Boston University.

Boston intends to issue a request for information later this summer, according to City Hall.

