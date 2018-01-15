Citizens Bank Launches New P2P Service

Citizens Bank recently announced the launch of a new person-to-person platform through their mobile and online banking apps.

Zelle allows customers to transfer funds from one bank account to another in minutes, using only a recipient’s email address or mobile number. Customer account information stays protected as neither party can see the other’s account information.

“The needs of our customers continue to evolve and we are pleased to leverage innovative digital technologies that create better end-to-end experiences in the areas that matter most,” Beth Johnson, chief marketing officer and head of virtual channels at Citizens Bank, said in a statement. “We want to be the first place our customers turn when they need to send or receive money, and becoming part of the Zelle network will allow us to deliver a convenient, user-friendly P2P payments experience.”

Using either the latest version of the mobile banking app or Citizens Bank online banking, users can look for and select “send money with zelle.” From there, users can follow the enrollment steps. Consumers using Zelle can send money to almost anyone with a bank account in the United States who is registered with Zelle.

This offering continues Citizens Bank’s digital innovations, having recently introduced a digital advisory service called SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services to offer customers integrated banking and digital investment services. The bank, through its partnership with Fundation, also recently announced a new digital lending capability available to small businesses.

Tags: Citizen's Bank, FinTech, P2P, Zelle