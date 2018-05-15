Citizens Bank to Roll Out Online-Only Bank

Citizens Bank will soon offer its customers a chance to leave the branch behind entirely.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company announced yesterday that is planning to launch Citizens Access, a nationwide direct-to-consumer digital platform, offering FDIC-insured deposit products in an online offering. Slated to be rolled out in the third quarter, the digital deposit product will offer attractive rates and in a lower cost format to help customers save for the future in a simple and secure way.

“The planned launch of Citizens Access represents a step forward for Citizens as we seek to expand our distribution to meet consumer needs,” Citizens CFO John Woods said in a statement. “Sourcing deposits nationwide is a perfect complement to our attractive retail lending initiatives, such as education refinance, merchant finance and home equity. We expect Citizens Access to further diversify our funding sources by targeting savers who often choose to add digital-only offerings to their existing retail banking relationship and are actively seeking online alternative savings solutions.”

Brad Conner, Citizens’ vice chairman and head of consumer banking, said the product was born from the bank’s strong investment in data and analytics to better understand its customers.

“Over time we believe this will better position the bank to further innovate, acquire new customers and deliver expanded digital capabilities,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to providing an exceptional customer experience through this digital platform as we continue to help customers reach their potential.”

“We are proud to say that the development of this platform has been funded by efficiencies realized through our continuous improvement initiatives and, with the benefit of an all-digital infrastructure, we expect that it will quickly achieve scale and contribute to improving returns,” added Woods.

Tags: Citizen's Bank, Citizens Access, Onlin-Only Bank