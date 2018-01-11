City Launches New Tools to Prevent Displacement of Residents

The state Office of Housing Stability has established two new resources to prevent displacement and eviction of tenants in Boston, one geared toward landlords and one toward tenants. The guiding principle behind both new resources is that if appropriate information and mediation is offered early in the process, many evictions can be avoided.



“We have to work together to keep our communities stable, and ensure families have access to good homes in good neighborhoods,” Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in a statement. “When landlords and tenants have the information they need and open lines of communication, evictions can be prevented, or have their impacts lessened. I’m grateful to all of the city’s good landlords who work with their tenants to avoid conflict, and I’m proud that we’re also helping tenants learn more about their rights and responsibilities.”

To further prevent evictions, the city has rolled out an online guide to tenants’ rights following the serving of an eviction notice. The guide, which is also available to download, walks tenants through the steps they can take to respond to the eviction process from the moment they receive a notice to quit. The guide includes information about mediation, a guide to preparing for court, and information about resources and rights available to tenants in the event a judge orders them to leave.

Launched in 2016, Boston’s Office of Housing Stability seeks to keep communities intact by helping tenants maintain their housing. The office’s work includes supporting tenants who are in crisis; creating and offering resources, programs, and information for both tenants and landlords to learn about their rights and responsibilities; and researching and creating policies that aim to prevent displacement.

The office also oversees the Metrolist, a clearinghouse for income-restricted and affordable housing opportunities in Boston and neighboring communities, and hosts evening clinics to offer housing support for tenants and landlords to meet after regular business hours, when it may be more convenient. The office also partners with the Community Dispute Settlement Center to provide mediation for landlord-tenant conflicts.

