City of Boston Credit Union Looks to Expand Membership

Mar 6, 2018
City of Boston credit union

City of Boston Credit Union has filed an application with the Massachusetts Division of Banks to amend its bylaws in order to expand its membership.

The institution is looking to offer its services to those who live, work or attend school in Middlesex County, as well as to those who attend school in its existing geographic field of membership.

Middlesex County is comprised of roughly 55 communities ranging from Watertown, Somerville and Newton to Billerica, Stow and Boxborough.

The credit union, which had over $200 million in assets and 16,000 members as of March 2017, currently has offices in City Hall in Boston, West Roxbury, Dorchester, Canton and South Boston. Daniel E. Waltz was hired as the new president and CEO in June 2017.

B&T Daily

