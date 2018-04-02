Commerce Secretary Buys Home in Berkshires

A Trump administration cabinet member will be spending some time in the Berkshires.

The Berkshire Eagle reports Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. has purchased a Revolutionary War-era home on 18 acres in Great Barrington.

The property on Seekonk Cross Road was sold for $3.2 million, according to deed records. Built in 1780, the two-story single-family home has five bedrooms, a greenhouse and a pool.

Ross bought the house from Bobby Houston, an Academy Award-winning film director who has lived in the home since the mid-2000s.

Prior to becoming commerce chief, Ross was known as the “King of Bankruptcy” for buying bankrupt companies.

Ross has other Massachusetts connections; he received his MBA from Harvard University.

Tags: Commerce Secretary, Great Barrington, Wilbur Ross