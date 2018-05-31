Commonwealth Ranks as a Top Place for Employment

Massachusetts is the eighth best state in the U.S. to find a job, according to a recent study.

Wallethub compared 50 states across 29 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and a healthy economy. The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time.

The Bay State also ranked fourth for the shortest amount of time spent working, but also as one of the worst states when it came to commuting.

More locally, Boston was considered the 10th best city to find a job in.

Tags: employment, Massachusetts, study, WalletHub