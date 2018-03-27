Communities of Color Continues ‘A Dialogue on Banking’ Series

Communities of Color will continue its statewide initiative “A Dialogue on Banking” on Wednesday, March 28 in Worcester at Clark University’s Tilton Hall.

The event is part of a statewide initiative being coordinated in partnership with the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Financial Services, the Massachusetts Bankers Association, the Cooperative Credit Union Association, elected officials, community stakeholders and various regulators.

Invited participants include representative from Bank of America, Berkshire Bank, Citizens Bank, Santander, Worcester Credit Union, Digital Federal Credit Union and Webster First Credit Union.

The goal of these events is to discuss ways banks and credit unions can better interact and work with underserved neighborhoods that may have a lot of residents that are either unbanked or underbanked.

Back in October, Communities of Color hosted another “A Dialogue on Banking” event in Dorchester, where residents expressed frustration with the way many banks had treated them. Representatives from various banks also had a chance to answer people’s questions, explain efforts they were taking to improve the situation and get a better understanding of what people were dealing with.

Communities of Color plans to hold “A Dialogue on Banking” events all over the state and then eventually put together a report for the Massachusetts Joint Committee on Financial Services.

The event in Worcester begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., with the actual panel running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

