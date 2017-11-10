Community Good Works

Align Credit Union, Charles River Bank and Liberty Bay Credit Union are among the financial institutions featured in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union awarded a $3,000 grand prize in the Win Car Payments for a Year Contest to Albert Martinez of Lowell. The contest was a partnership with 92.5 The River and Align Credit Union. The grand prize winner was randomly selected from the eligible contest entries.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five and its employees collectively donated more than $46,000 to hurricane relief efforts. To assist the areas hit by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, Cape Cod Five pledged to match employee giving up to $5,000 in addition to the bank’s $5,000 donation for each of the relief efforts.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank will adopt between 40 and 50 children in the Adopt-A-Family Program offered through the Salvation Army in Milford. Bank employees and customers are matched up with various families in need to provide necessary items. The bank has also launched its food drive to support the Medway, Bellingham and Mendon food pantries.

Colonial Federal Savings Bank

Colonial Federal Savings Bank is sponsoring the 3rd Annual “Share the Warmth” drive to collect new hats, gloves and socks for a pre-Christmas donation to the Salvation Army. Donation boxes are available now through Dec. 9 in the Colonial Federal offices in Quincy, Weymouth and Holbrook.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank is hosting a food drive through Nov. 15 to assist local food pantries in their aim to combat hunger and help those in need. Customers and local residents are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items to any of the bank’s 15 branch locations.

Liberty Bay Credit Union

Liberty Bay Credit Union launched a new program to bring its financial education seminars to Manet Community Health Centers’ patient community with the introduction of the Liberty Bay Patient Financial Wellness Series.

Naveo Credit Union

Naveo Credit Union employees dressed up in costumes on Halloween and raised $500 for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society during their Costumed for a Cure event.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

North Brookfield Savings Bank announced it will host Santa Day on Nov. 22 at its Belchertown branch. Events include free photos with Santa Claus, reindeer games and cider and cookies. The bank will also hold its annual toy drive in support of the Belchertown Firefighters’ Association’s Adopt-a-Family toy program.

