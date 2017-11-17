Community Good Works

BankFive

BankFive donated $100,000 to cardiovascular services at Southcoast Health’s Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. BankFive also donated $1,000 to The Salvation Army of Greater Fall River’s Holiday Turkey Drive.

Charles River Bank

Charles River Bank donated $1,000 to the Medway Christmas Parade Committee to sponsor the annual holiday parade.

Cornerstone Bank

Cornerstone Bank donated $1,000 to St. Luke’s Guesthouse, a local shelter for the homeless. This donation will support St. Luke’s efforts to provide homeless individuals and families a safe place to stay.

Middlesex Savings Bank

Middlesex Savings Charitable Foundation, the nonprofit, private charitable foundation established by Middlesex Savings Bank, pledged $30,000 to the Framingham Public Library Foundation Inc. The one-time grant will support the purchase of the library’s Bookmobile.

Sherin & Lodgen

Boston law firm Sherin & Lodgen held its annual Thanksgiving community service event, volunteering with The Home for Little Wanderers to assemble “Welcome Kits” for children in need. The firm organized a donation drive to collect sheets, blankets, pillows, towels, pajamas and various hygiene products, and assembled packages to help children transition more comfortably into the home’s residential programs.

TD Bank

TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, awarded 25 organizations along the East Coast a total of $3.125 million. Winners from Massachusetts include Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corp. and Madison Park Development Corp.

