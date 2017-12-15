Community Good Works

Align Credit Union, Clinton Savings Bank and UniBank are among those featured in this week’s roundup.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union has awarded a $3,000 grand prize in its Wilmington branch’s Win Car Payments for a Year Contest to Brian McQuinn. The contest was part of the branch’s grand opening celebration. The grand prize winner was randomly selected from all eligible contest entries received during the month of November.

BankFive

BankFive announced that it will distribute a total of $10,000 to several soup kitchens and similar organizations in the area.

bankHometown

Oxford-based bankHometown has made a donation of $1,000 for the Woodstock playground.

BayCoast Bank

BayCoast Bank recently contributed to the new SMART Therapy Room at the Fernandes Center for Children & Families in Fall River. SMART, which stands for Sensory Motor Arousal Regulation Treatment, is an evidence-based model of therapy for children who have experienced trauma. The therapy makes use of sensory-based experiences to enhance a child’s ability to regulate their emotions and behaviors.

Clinton Savings Bank

Clinton Savings Bank’s employees, area residents and local businesses provided gifts to 75 local families and numerous shelter animals in need.

IC Federal Credit Union

IC Federal Credit Union has awarded $250 to Mary Rowlandson Elementary School in Lancaster, the Boys & Girls Club of North Central Massachusetts, Lilliput School in Shrewsbury and Monty Tech’s AP Environmental Science class. Additionally, nine Intelligent Checking account holders have received $25 each, and eight student account holders have received $100 as part of the credit union’s Member Education Promotion to coincide with National Education Week.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union donated a variety of winter coats, gloves and hats to the Shalom Neighborhood Center to be distributed to residents of Puerto Rico and USVI.

MutualOne Bank

MutualOne Bank awarded the foundation’s annual $20,000 Robert P. Lamprey Community Grant annual Programs For People Inc. Framingham-based Programs For People Inc. provides day treatment and employment services to low-income adults who are affected by serious mental health challenges. The Lamprey Grant is earmarked to support the agency’s unique “Pathways to Employment” program, which offers assessment, pre-vocational and employment services that help individuals gain the skills and confidence they need to prepare for, find and maintain competitive employment in the community.

Needham Bank

Needham Bank recognized the Wellesley girls golf team’s achievement of winning the state championship by presenting jackets to the team at a presentation in the school’s atrium.

Reading Cooperative Bank

Reading Cooperative Bank has donated $2,500 from the foundation to the Ipswich River Watershed Association to help support its clean water initiatives. RCB also donated $2,500 to the Mystic River Watershed Association to help provide for clean water, open space and other community benefits.

UniBank

UniBank recently made a $2,500 donation was made to the Friends of the Bellingham Public Library in support of the community development project to renovate a portion of the adult area into a café for patrons. The donation funds will be used toward the purchase of furnishings for the café.

