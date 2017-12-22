The holiday spirit is alive and well in this week’s Community Good Works, thanks to sizable donations from bankHometown, Webster Five, the South Shore Realtors and many others.

Align Credit Union

Align Credit Union supported the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and Greater Lowell during this year’s #GivingTuesday. Align pledged to match $1,000 in total donations made to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Haverhill and Lowell through each club’s website on Nov. 28. Donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will support after-school programs. Donations made to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lowell will be used to support their Career & College Readiness Center.

bankHometown

bankHometown’s 2017 Neighbors helping Neighbors Campaign has resulted in $25,000 of total donations. This is the 14th year that the bank has challenged local residents and businesses to help support local food pantries. Customers of the bank and community members are invited to be a “Hometown Hero” for a $1 donation or a “Hometown Superhero” for a $5 donation. In addition to the in-branch fund drive, bankHometown also sent a letter to business customers inviting their contributions. bankHometown then matched all of the donations dollar-for-dollar and splits the funds among food pantries that serve the areas surrounding each of its 13 offices in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank, in partnership with New England Sports Network, awarded $14,000 to The Jimmy Fund & Dana Farber Cancer Institute through the Berkshire Bank Exciting Assists Grant Program. Dr. Pasi Janne, Program Director, Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute accepted the contribution from Gary Levante, Berkshire Bank’s assistant vice president of community engagement during NESN’s broadcast of the Boston Bruins hockey game on Dec. 16.

Callahan Construction Managers

As part of an annual company tradition, members of the firm recently volunteered their time at Rosie’s Place in Boston. The group helped cook and serve meals, as well as clean, in an effort to support the nonprofit organization’s mission to create a safe and nurturing environment for poor and homeless women throughout the region. The organization provides meals, shelter and education services to help women in need seek opportunity and find security in their lives.

Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union

As part of Jeanne D’Arc Credit Union’s Season of Giving initiative, the credit union held two drives to support Toys for Local Children (TLC) and Lowell Transitional Living Center (LTLC). From Nov. 15 through Dec. 7, Jeanne D’Arc made collection boxes available at each branch location for members and employees to contribute to the drives. Those who donated filled the boxes with hats, gloves, scarves and socks for the clients of LTLC and new unwrapped toys for TLC.

Leominster Credit Union

Leominster Credit Union employees donated dozens of presents to Kylee’s Kare Kits for Kidz. LCU employees adopted 12 children, through Kylee’s Kare, in the spirit of making the holidays better for those less fortunate. In the same spirit of giving, the employees also donated bags of can goods and non-perishable items to local organizations to assist with meals this holiday season. Ginny’s Helping Hand of Leominster was one of the recipients.

Main Street Bank

The Main Street Bank Charitable Foundation awarded The Sudbury Historical Society a $2,500 grant for their campaign to build the new Sudbury History Center.

North Brookfield Savings Bank

NBSB’s annual toy drive was once again a huge success due to the overwhelming generosity of community members, customers and employees of NBSB. The toy drive collected over one thousand toys which were distributed to local organizations in each of the bank’s communities. In addition, the bank donated $1,750 to those same programs.

South Shore Realtors

LaughforOurVeterans was the hashtag used by South Shore Realtors to promote their Nov. 16 Comedy for a Cause event for Habitat for Humanity Veterans Build. Comics Christine Hurley, Dan Crohn and Graig Murphy delivered outstanding comedic performances to the 200 people who attended to support Veterans and Habitat for Humanity.

The event raised $14,000 to assist Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth and South Shore Habitat for Humanity to build homes for veterans.

Webster Five

Webster Five Foundation has announced that as part of the Web of Caring to Make a Difference program, it will donate $3,000 to 15-40 Connection. The 15-40 Connection was founded in 2009 by Jim Coghlin Sr. to save lives by teaching people how to detect cancer early.

Also as part of the Web of Caring to Make a Difference program, it has donated a total of $10,000 to the Bridge of Central Massachusetts. The donation was a $5,000 matching grant, allowing the Bridge of Central Massachusetts to receive an additional $5,000 because they raised equivalent funds from other financial institutions. The total $10,000 donated from the Webster Five Foundation will help fund the Bridge Youth Employment Project.

