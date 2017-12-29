Bridgewater Savings Bank

Bridgewater Savings Bank Charitable Foundation donated $7,650 to local food banks this holiday season. During the month of December, Bridgewater Savings Bank sponsored an employee dress down day to collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. The food donated will help feed over 200 families throughout the area. The foundation also made a financial donation to each food bank with proceeds from its October Shred Day event.

Country Bank

In addition to Country Bank’s annual donation of $28,000 to its local food pantries, the bank recently made an additional $10,000 donation to both The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Worcester County Food Bank.

Partners Insurance Group

Partners Insurance Group participated in the recent Gifts to Give craft fair, helping to raise funds for the “philanthropy factory” in Acushnet, where young people from the region process donated children’s gear that is then recycled, re-purposed and gifted to local children in need. Staff members from Partners Insurance Group donated their time, baked goods and handmade crafts to the fair and also presented a $1,000 check to Gifts to Give.

Tags: Bridgewater Savings Bank, community good works, Country Bank, Partners Insurance Group