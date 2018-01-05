Community Good Works

Berkshire Bank, Cape Cod Five and Randolph Savings Bank are among the organizations featured in this week’s roundup.

Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank will honor 35 high school seniors across Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, New Jersey and Pennsylvania for their volunteer service with Berkshire Bank scholarships. The scholarships recognize students who excel academically, have a financial need and share in Berkshire Bank’s commitment to community service. Additionally, students must attend a high school that is located in a county with a Berkshire Bank or Commerce Bank branch. The 35 recipients will share in $52,500 of scholarship funds.

Cape Cod Five

Cape Cod Five has partnered with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Inc. to provide new affordable housing units to first-time homebuyers utilizing funds recently awarded by the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLBB). As a financial institution member of FHLBB, Cape Cod Five worked with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod to participate in FHLBB’s annual competitive grant program, which awarded a grant of $83,970 to the nonprofit organization for its affordable housing initiative in Dennis.

Randolph Savings Bank

Randolph Savings Bank is donating Ramsey Solutions’ Foundations in Personal Finance curriculum to 10 schools in Massachusetts: Brockton High School, East Boston High School, Fenway High School, Josiah Quincy Upper School, North Quincy High School, Quincy High School, Randolph High School, TechBoston Academy, Weymouth High School and Champion High School. Foundations in Personal Finance is designed to teach financial literacy to students.

MutualOne

The MutualOne Charitable Foundation awarded $10,000 to the Natick Service Council to support the organization’s Case Management and Heart Healthy Food Pantry programs.

North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank donated $1,800 to Horizons for Homeless Children in Lawrence. The proceeds were given by bank employees as part of their weekly “Jeans Day” program. In exchange for $5 each week, staff can wear jeans to work, with the funds going to an area charity.

Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley

The Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley Community Service Committee collected hundreds of toys, wrapped and delivered them to five local shelters. It also provided toys directly to an Agawam-based family of six who lost their home and belongings to a fire.

Workers Credit Union

Workers Credit Union has made a $100,000 donation for the UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital Emergency Room expansion initiative on the Leominster Campus.

